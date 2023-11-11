Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece

hotels
4
5 properties total found
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fryni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fryni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 262 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There is air conditioning, heating and…
€450,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with by the sea in Steno, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with by the sea
Steno, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 020 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, Apart-Hotel 1020 sq.m located in a beautiful place Nidri, in the east of Lefkada i…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Rachi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Rachi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1.000 sq.m hotel on a 1.500 sq.m land plot on the island of Lefkada. The hotel c…
€2,90M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with rent in Nikiana, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings, with rent
Nikiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. There are solar …
€750,000
