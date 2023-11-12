Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Commercial 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal investment for sale in a prime area of Kalithea Halkidiki with a total of 121 sq meter…
€265,000
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 11
Apartments for sale in a prime location with 500 m of rental space on 2 floors plus basement…
€1,10M
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Hotel with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Kassandria, Greece
Area 450 m²
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
€1,20M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
€370,000
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This is a wonderful building for sale in Kalithea Halkidiki occupying the largest corner plo…
€650,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2498 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €370.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€370,000
Commercial 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Property Code: HPS1266 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €250.000 . This 140 sq…
€250,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€800,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Timeless yet modern Hotel for sale in the vibrant Kalithea in a prime location with just a s…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a bowling center located in a popular entertainment district near major hotels and …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a businees property of 280 sq.m in a new building. Business is located on t…
€750,000
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a hotel in the popular resort village of Kassandra Peninsula. Hotel consis…
€600,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two business properties on the shores of the Aegean Sea. Buildings consist of one f…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 700 m²
Number of floors 1
We are pleased to offer you a hotel complex with an area of ​​5700 sq.m in Halkidiki. The co…
€2,95M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
€120,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Fourka, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building of 230sq.m, in the Kassandra peninsula, Halkidiki. The grou…
€525,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Fourka, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€280,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
For Sale is business of area of 47 sq.m. in a cozy village with wonderful beach. The buildin…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€120,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up fro…
€520,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 640 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 576 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for wate…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€145,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 450 sq m in the center of one of the most touristic areas of Halkidiki. …
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 293 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€480,000
