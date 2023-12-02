Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Katerini

Commercial real estate in Katerini, Greece

Korinos
15
Kallithea
10
Peristasi
4
113 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€85,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels.The first floor…
€330,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
€1,59M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€373,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 12
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€400,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€425,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 28 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale hotel of 820 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent …
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
€490,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Svoronos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Svoronos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€80,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale business of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
€850,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Available for purchase a 2-stars Boutique hotel situated in the popular region of Pieria. Th…
€1,000,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 23 rooms with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 23
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel in the touristic area of Pieria. Area of the 3-storey hotel is 720…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel with an area of 376 sq.m in one of the most tourist villages at the foot of…
€525,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 524 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2524 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€700,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
For sale is a building with a total area of 400sq.m in the Olympic Riviera near the historic…
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 1
Area 743 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 743 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€685,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel positioned 20 yards from the coast of a village in the region of Pieria. Th…
€900,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 47 rooms with furnishings in Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Hotel 47 rooms with furnishings
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Rooms 47
Area 1 550 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel complex in one of the most wonderful parts of Olympic Riviera prop…
€3,00M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Katerini

hotels
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir