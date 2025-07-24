Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Thessaloniki, Greece

4 properties total found
Hotel 638 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 638 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 638 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale hotel of 638 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has 6 levels. A view of the city …
$2,15M
Shop 696 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Shop 696 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 696 m²
Retail store with a total surface of 696.18 sq.m. It comprises of a 265.01 sq.m. ground floo…
$354,054
Office 42 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 42 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
$74,250
Commercial property 393 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial property 393 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 393 m²
Number of floors 4
Elite investment opportunity in the prestigious area of Thessaloniki.We present a unique fac…
$818,187
