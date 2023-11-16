Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Epirus and Western Macedonia, Greece

23 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 219 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel unit for sale, measuring 3,219 square meters and consisting of 96 beds.The hotel is si…
€1,05M
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Imera, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Imera, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 2 000 m²
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Tsepelovo, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a boutique hotel in Ioannina, Epirus region. The 370 sq.m hotel accommodates 6 roo…
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Prosvoro, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Prosvoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel for sale in Northern Greece, 10 km away from the ski. The hotel consists of five flo…
€340,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Lingiades, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Lingiades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Epirus. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€230,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Chloi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Chloi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 407 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2407 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Skoupa, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Skoupa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury mini hotel ina beautiful village in the mountains.A place that is ideal for …
€1,50M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Agios Germanos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Agios Germanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has one level. The owners will b…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paleokastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paleokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Winery for sale close to the city of Kozani. The estate of 4500 sq.m. consists of a vineyard…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Kozani, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kozani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 170 m²
Number of floors 1
A building of 17 apartments and 5 ground floor shops is for sale in the center of Kozani. Th…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 247 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallirroi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallirroi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 * hotel - 32 rooms, 50 km from the picturesque town of Metora. Built among mounta…
€1,90M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€126,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€525,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€1,05M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kipoi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 1000 sq.m hotel located in Kipi (Kipoi) area of the northern part of the Greek m…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Arta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 560 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
€387,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Arta Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Arta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Epirus. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
€144,900
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesovouni, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesovouni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Mesovouni Thesprotia. The property can be purchase both whole and in parts…
€205,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€1,000,000
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Namata, Greece
Hotel 21 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Namata, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 1350 sq.meters in North Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. A magnificent view…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Servia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Servia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 678 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale building consisting of reinforced concrete frame in a central plot of 3422 sq.m loc…
€70,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Panorama, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent vi…
€300,000

Property types in Epirus and Western Macedonia

hotels
