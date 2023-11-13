Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Korinos, Greece

Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the …
€1,20M
Commercial with sea view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€373,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€425,000
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has one level. The owners wi…
€650,000
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the mountain opens up fro…
€490,000
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€300,000
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 4
Four-storey hotel for sale in the resort village of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel has an ar…
€690,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located on the coast. The three-storey hotel has an area of 900 sqm,with an…
Price on request
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. with its land plot of 310 sq.m. It is locate…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 580sq.m. in the region of Olympic Riviera. The building is divided into …
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for purchase a restaurant-cafe bar, it is located in the popular resort of the Oly…
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial building with an area of 600 sq.m. in the region of Pieria. The buildi…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 250 sq.m. The ground floor consists of 2 stores with an area of 80 an…
€160,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 500 sq ft in the Olympian Riviera. The building consists of seven shops …
€800,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel with an area of 650 sq.m. in the center of a popular tourist village. The h…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale retail space of 110 sq.m. suitable for any type of business. The room consists of a…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€330,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Korinos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale 900 sq.m. in the popular resort of Pieria. The hotel has a corner location, t…
€1,50M
