Commercial real estate in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

108 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,70M
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 36
Area 2 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€3,50M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€210,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€130,000
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 1 630 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
€2,20M
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vinian, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€800,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Skiathos, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 183 m²
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
€790,000
Manufacture in Sykamino, Greece
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
Area 17 000 m²
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
€950,000
Shop in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
€880,000
Shop in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
€65,000
Commercial in Trikala Municipality, Greece
Commercial
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Two-storey commercial building with a total surface of 688.32 sq.m.It consists of a 224.30 s…
€610,000
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
There is a two-storey building with 4 appartments in thesuburban town Pallini in East Attica…
€540,000
Hotel 41 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 41 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
€2,20M
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 765 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for purchase a commercial property situated on the seafront of the popular resort …
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 920 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pissonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pissonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Vasiliko, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vasiliko, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€340,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€221,000
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anilio, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anilio, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
€3,80M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
A shop of 62 sq m for sale. The shop is located on the seafront of Katerini city.The shop is…
€165,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…
€145,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
€170,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
€280,000

hotels
