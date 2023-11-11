UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Thessaly and Central Greece
Commercial real estate in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Larissa
47
Municipality of Larissa
47
Leptokarya
32
Chalkida
25
Municipality of Chalkide
25
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
11
Litochoro
8
Loutra Edipsou
5
Volos Municipality
5
Municipality of Delphi
4
Amarynthos
3
Nea Artaki
3
Vasiliko
3
108 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
30
800 m²
5
€1,70M
Recommend
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
36
2 700 m²
4
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
6
3
180 m²
1
For sale business of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€210,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
2
67 m²
2
For sale business of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€130,000
Recommend
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
50
1 630 m²
4
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
23
900 m²
3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
€800,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vinian, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Skiathos, Greece
7
6
183 m²
Property Code: 1472 - FOR SALE 7 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 183 sq.m, 2 levels Skiatho…
€790,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Sykamino, Greece
17 000 m²
Sykaminos Oropos SALE Land with an area of 17000 sqm, 17 Acres, sloppy and amphitheater, has…
€950,000
Recommend
Shop
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Retail unit with a total surface of 236.00 sq.m. on the ground floor of a commercial buildin…
€880,000
Recommend
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
€65,000
Recommend
Commercial
Trikala Municipality, Greece
Two-storey commercial building with a total surface of 688.32 sq.m.It consists of a 224.30 s…
€610,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 rooms with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
4
550 m²
2
There is a two-storey building with 4 appartments in thesuburban town Pallini in East Attica…
€540,000
Recommend
Hotel 41 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
41
1 650 m²
3
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
28
765 m²
3
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
320 m²
1
Available for purchase a commercial property situated on the seafront of the popular resort …
€1,25M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
1
11 000 m²
1
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€2,40M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
1 920 m²
3
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pissonas, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For sale a two-storey store on the island of Evia. The ground floor and the basement include…
€210,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Vasiliko, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale a three-storey building, consisting of 12 apartments on the Western Cape of Evia. E…
€750,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
1
105 m²
1
For sale business of 105 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€340,000
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2
400 m²
1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The owners will be leaving the fur…
€221,000
Recommend
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anilio, Greece
33
900 m²
3
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
€3,80M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
260 m²
1
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
€600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
62 m²
1
A shop of 62 sq m for sale. The shop is located on the seafront of Katerini city.The shop is…
€165,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…
€145,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
1
1 370 m²
1
For sale a commercial property on the island of Euboea with an area of 1.370sq.m. It is divi…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
90 m²
1
We offer for sale a commercial property of 90sq.m previously functioned as a store, on the i…
€170,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
570 m²
1
We offer for sale a 2-storey commercial property on the island of Euboea. It is situated on …
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
250 m²
1
We offer for sale a commercial property in the town of Chalkida, Euboea. It consists of two …
€280,000
Recommend
Search using the map
