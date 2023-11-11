Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

1 329 properties total found
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 1 700 m²
€1,50M
Office with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Floor -1
€700,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 800 m²
€470,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€850,000
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 398 m²
€730,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Commercial in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 300 m²
€590,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Commercial 1 room in Central Macedonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 250 sq.mThere are also 2 WC in the property
€87,000
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial real estate with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
€1,50M
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Investment opportunity with this custom-built villa including 3 separate homes (needs some f…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
A professional space of 230 sq.m., located very close to the Railway Station of Thessaloniki…
€160,000
Commercial in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 490 m²
Property Code: HPS4242 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Dioikitirio for €600.000 .…
€600,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room in Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ampelokipi - Menemeni Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-storey professional space of 260 sq.m. located at the center of Thessaloniki's Ampelik…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€120,000
Hotel 21 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS4230 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €3.500.000 . This 1000 sq.…
€3,50M
Hotel in Central Macedonia, Greece
Hotel
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Building for sale in the center of Kalamaria, Thessaloniki. The building consists of 7 floor…
€8,25M
Commercial real estate in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4162 - Building FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €1.150.000 . This 12…
€1,15M
Shop in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Commercial in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 27 m²
The facility is located at Leonida Iasonidou 5, in the city center in Thessaloniki. within w…
€100,000
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 18
Super opportunity to take over and finish off this Hotel/business for sale in Kassandra Halk…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
A commercial property of 130 sq. m. is available for sale.It consists of a ground floor of 4…
€95,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Shop 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Investment property in the heart of Hanioti with a shop and living area combined on 3 levels…
€290,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
€1,10M
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Investment 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Kassandra, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
This traditional Greek property is located in a stylish residential area of Sani / Nea Fokia…
€1,20M
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pefkochori, Greece
Commercial 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
2 Maiosnettes on a corner unit in the thriving town of Pefkohori Halkidiki with a great prim…
€614,000
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 14
New Hotel for sale in the thriving seaside town of Pefkohori only 50 m from the sandy beach.…
€2,10M

