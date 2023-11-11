Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Limenaria, Greece

3 properties total found
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Investment with garden in Potos, Greece
Investment with garden
Potos, Greece
Incomplete building in the area of ​​Potos in Thassos. It is located on a plot of a total ar…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Limenaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Limenaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential building of 320 sq. m. on the island of Thassos. The building consist…
€350,000
