Commercial real estate in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

Ierissos
15
24 properties total found
Hotel 10 rooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Pirgadikia SALE Hotel 23 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Parking, Warehouse, View, …
€1,95M
Hotel in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS431 - Hotel FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €1.950.000. This 600 sq. m.…
€1,95M
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€1,10M
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge
Municipality of Aristotle, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
The unusual apartment hotel is located 50 meters from the sandy beach on the island Ammoulia…
€850,000
Hotel 6 rooms with Bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms with Bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel complex situated on the seafront of the beautiful peninsula of Mount Athos, H…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
€350,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
Six apartments for sale in αpicturesque tourist village of the Athos peninsula: Two apartmen…
€750,000
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 600sq.m in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The hotel consists of 3 buildi…
€1,95M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Gomati, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 375 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale special equipment building, which can be used for production purposes (for example,…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The property consis…
€150,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
€620,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 494 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storeys hotel in a picturesque seaside fishing village. The building con…
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€700,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel in Ouranoupoli, Chalkidiki-Athos region. The hotel consists of 22 rooms of …
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Property of 30.000 sq m for sale on the Athos Peninsula.The building includes a restaurant o…
€750,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 120 sq.m., located on the 1st line to the sea, in the city of…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
€1,10M

