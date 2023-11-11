Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Investment 12 bedrooms in Potos, Greece
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC in Thassos, Greece
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €70.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
€70,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
€250,000
Warehouse 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
€50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of ​​99 s…
€125,000
Commercial real estate in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 365 m²
Floor 2
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
€55,000
Warehouse 2 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
€68,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Kavala, Center: Opportunities For sale BRANDED RESTAURANT BUSINESS, in operation for many ye…
€45,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
€150,000
Commercial in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 35 m²
Business for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 2040). Anot…
€40,000
Commercial 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Kavala, exclusively from our office FOR SALE FOCUS Business in a unique location in front of…
€120,000
Office 3 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 5
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
€310,000
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
€1,20M
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Marion, Greece
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Property Code: 11146 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €750.000. This 450 sq. m…
€750,000
Investment with garage, with storage in Thassos, Greece
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
€45,000
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with garden in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code: 11112 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €230.000. This 95 s…
€230,000
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Office 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
  Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
€85,000
Hotel 21 room in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 481 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
€1,40M
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
€250,000
Hotel 6 rooms in Sotiras, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
€450,000
Hotel 11 rooms in Skala Potamias, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
€1,75M
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 484 m²
Floor 4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
€750,000
Hotel 17 rooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 724 m²
Floor 7
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
€1,20M
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
€110,000
Warehouse 1 room in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
€50,000
Warehouse 1 room in Palio, Greece
Warehouse 1 room
Palio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 107 m²
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
€55,000

