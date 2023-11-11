UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Kavala
Commercial real estate in Kavala, Greece
Thassos
7
Limenaria
3
Clear all
78 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
38 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 39.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ740). A…
€39,000
Recommend
Investment 12 bedrooms
Potos, Greece
12
12
Property Code: 11354 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €350.000 . This 310 sq. m. Bui…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €70.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
€70,000
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
100 m²
Kavala, Center: CENTRAL CORNER STORE FOR SALE 100 sq.m. at a Commercial Point. It consists o…
€250,000
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
87 m²
Kavala, CENTER: Shop for sale IN THE CENTER 87 sq.m. 3 levels. Ground floor 36sqm where ther…
€50,000
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
99 m²
Kavala, Center: Shop for sale in a very CENTRAL part of the city with a total area of 99 s…
€125,000
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
10
365 m²
2
Kavala, Center: Business for sale foreign language center, lifelong learning center, IT cent…
€55,000
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
60 m²
Store for sale in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 68.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ653). Another proper…
€68,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
50 m²
3
CENTER Office for sale 50 sq.m. It consists of a reception area and two more separate areas,…
€107,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
50 m²
Kavala, Center: Opportunities For sale BRANDED RESTAURANT BUSINESS, in operation for many ye…
€45,000
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
56 m²
3
Apartment for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 150.000€ (Listing No LA196). A…
€150,000
Recommend
Commercial
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
35 m²
Business for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 40.000€ (Listing No 2040). Anot…
€40,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
175 m²
Kavala, exclusively from our office FOR SALE FOCUS Business in a unique location in front of…
€120,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
125 m²
5
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a privileged location 125 sq.m. on the 5th floor with ind…
€310,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with AC
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
14
14
Property Code: 11177 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Aliki for €1.200.000 . This 270 sq. m. furni…
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial real estate with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Marion, Greece
9
7
Property Code: 11146 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Marion for €750.000. This 450 sq. m…
€750,000
Recommend
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
52 m²
Prefecture of Kavala, Kavala: Shop for sale 52 sq.m. on the ground floor of 2 levels. It con…
€45,000
Recommend
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with garden
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Property Code: 11112 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Kallirachis for €230.000. This 95 s…
€230,000
Recommend
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
15
4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Recommend
Office 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
55 m²
1
Kavala, Center: Office for sale in a very privileged part of the market. 55 gross and 48 s…
€85,000
Recommend
Hotel 21 room
Skala Potamias, Greece
21
481 m²
3
Hotel for sale in Potamia, Thasos of Kavala Prefecture for 1.400.000€ (Listing No 1033). Ano…
€1,40M
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
250 m²
Store for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 250.000€ (Listing No LA167). Anoth…
€250,000
Recommend
Hotel 6 rooms
Sotiras, Greece
6
450 m²
2
Thassos, Sotiras: Luxurious Hotel of 450 sq.m. in 425sq.m. plot with luxurious and comfortab…
€450,000
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms
Skala Potamias, Greece
11
650 m²
3
Thassos, Chrysi Akti: For sale Hotel 650sq.m. in 650sq.m. plot in a privileged spot of the a…
€1,75M
Recommend
Hotel 18 rooms with Bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
18
484 m²
4
Eleftheres, Nea Peramos: BUILDING for Hotel for sale with sea view 484 sq.m on a plot of 400…
€750,000
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
17
724 m²
7
Νew bulding for Hotel for sale in Center, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 1.200.000€ (Listin…
€1,20M
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
130 m²
Kavala, Center: For sale Store 130sq.m. in a central part of the city on the ground floor of…
€110,000
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
75 m²
Store for sale in Ag. Pavlos, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 50.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ414). An…
€50,000
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Palio, Greece
1
107 m²
Store for sale in Agia Paraskeui, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ400)…
€55,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Kavala
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL