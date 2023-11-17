Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Aegean, Greece

64 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
402 sq.m. apartment complex for sale on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The complex is luxury…
€1,79M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished apartment complex of 402 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The co…
€1,23M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Batsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Batsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 419 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are 3 commercial buildings in Batsi, Andros Island. The buildings with the possibil…
€410,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Karavostasis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Karavostasis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 1
Property for sale with 6 buildings of different uses in Folegandros. The buildings consist o…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Plintri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 842 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 5 villas in Mykonos. A brand new complex which includes 5 villas of a to…
€3,52M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Property Code: 1419 - FOR SALE 12 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 370 sq.m, 3 levels Oia. T…
€1,80M
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Ioannis Diakoftis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 530 m²
Property Code: 1348 - FOR SALE 6 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 530 sq.m, on the Ground fl…
€2,50M
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1340 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price100.000 € G…
€100,000
Manufacture in Orino, Greece
Manufacture
Orino, Greece
Area 10 141 m²
Property Code. 1339 - Agricaltural in Andros FOR SALE. Size: 10141 sq.m, Price85.000 € Ge…
€85,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Ano Syros, Greece
Investment 1 bedroom
Ano Syros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Ref: 1116 - For sale Ermoupoleos Business - Store a total area of 60 sq.m. Ground floor. It …
€38,000
Manufacture in Livadia, Greece
Manufacture
Livadia, Greece
Area 13 840 m²
Ref: 155 - Ydrousa Andros SALE Land with an area of 13840 sqm, Unlimited view mountain sea, …
€260,000
Manufacture in Tripotamos, Greece
Manufacture
Tripotamos, Greece
Area 6 030 m²
Ref: 156 - Tinos SALE Land with an area of 6030 sqm, Stunning views to the port and the Aege…
€130,000
Hotel with sauna in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Hotel with sauna
Municipality of Thira, Greece
Greece Santorini Island Hotel 5 * with the beach Charming operating resort hotel 5 ***** on …
€20,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 992 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a villa. Rooms "B" have a beautiful view, large swimming pool of …
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with Bedrooms in Amonaklios, Greece
Commercial 1 room with Bedrooms
Amonaklios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 141 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a complex of stone houses with a total area of 1414 sq.m. On a plot of 17.…
Price on request
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 39
Number of floors 1
Hotel 4 * with 5 * features, with 39 rooms, radically renovated in 2015, whose buildings occ…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Episkopi Gonias, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Super Offer!!! For sale, a residential complex on the island of Santorini, which consists of…
€3,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Pylonas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Pylonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 854 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a residential complex consisting of seven 2-storey houses of 122 sq.m each…
€4,25M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Pollonia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Pollonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 326 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 326 sq.meters in Cyclades. The hotel has one level. There is air condition…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Mera, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Mera, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you for sale a residential complex of luxury apartments in one of the most popular …
€4,25M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kasos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kasos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a ready-made project for the construction of a three-star hotel on the island o…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kritika, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial building in a tourist resort near the city of Rhodes. Possible to buil…
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 420 sq.m on the island of Rhodes. Consists of a basement a…
€420,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
A charming small hotel located in the historic center of the city of Rhodes . It accomodates…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Old Town (Rhodos) Specifications: The house has been built in 14 century, due to i…
€370,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 847 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey hotel, divided into 17 separate apartments of which 15 are Double-bed ap…
€1,45M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 885 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-storey building of 885sq.m, situated in a 694sq.m plot area. Located in the pre…
€2,90M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is 1300 m2 and consists from two3 floorsbuildings with own garden 5500 m2. The fir…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
€800,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel located in the village of Afandou, on the southern coast of the island of R…
€2,50M

