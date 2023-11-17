UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece
Corfu
31
Municipality of Corfu
31
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Pyrgos
8
Municipality of Patras
7
Zakynthos
6
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Municipality of Lefkada
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Loutraki
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Kefallinia
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
132 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
39
9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Recommend
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
400 m²
Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
400 m²
1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Lefkimmi, Greece
1
101 m²
1
For sale business of 101 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale ground floor shop with a…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
1 350 m²
2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Recommend
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
200 m²
2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Recommend
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
366 m²
2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
1
410 m²
1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
31
2 051 m²
1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Recommend
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4
3
580 m²
€380,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
2
1
78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
29
840 m²
1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
1
210 m²
1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,59M
Recommend
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
9
9
270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Recommend
Commercial
Glyfada, Greece
525 m²
2/2
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
€800,000
Recommend
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
700 m²
2/2
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1
240 m²
1
Offered for sale is a two-storey building of 240 sq.m in the city of Patra. Thproperty is lo…
€85,000
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
4
260 m²
2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
105
3 863 m²
1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Recommend
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
16
15
760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Recommend
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
10 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
€250,000
Recommend
Commercial with Bedrooms
Gythio, Greece
5
4
221 m²
Property Code: 1389 - FOR SALE renovated 5 Bedrooms, on the facade Building of total surfac…
€220,000
Recommend
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
249 000 m²
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
€200,000
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Recommend
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
5
Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
hotels
commercial property
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL