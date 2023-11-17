Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Corfu
31
Municipality of Corfu
31
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
15
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
9
Municipality of Pyrgos
8
Municipality of Patras
7
132 properties total found
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lixouri, Greece
Hotel 39 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lixouri, Greece
Rooms 39
Area 9 000 m²
A plot of 9000m with a functioning hotel located on one of the most picturesque islands of G…
€3,00M
Other near metro in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Other near metro
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 105 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - 105 Sq.m., Groun…
€80,000
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Commercial with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 400 m²
 Hotel is 400 square meters in the south of Corfu Island. The windows offer sea views. The f…
€620,000
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/1
The complex also has a swimming pool (a separate one for the children), solar water heaters …
€570,000
Commercial 1 room in Lefkimmi, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 101 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. For sale ground floor shop with a…
Price on request
Hotel in Karousades, Greece
Hotel
Karousades, Greece
Area 1 350 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex is generally in very good condition as every year the owners diligently take car…
€1,48M
Hotel in Rachtades, Greece
Hotel
Rachtades, Greece
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
There is a large supermarket chain very close by, while the center of Sidari, where there ar…
€260,000
Office in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Office
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Area 366 m²
Floor 2/2
The property consists of the following areas:1. Ground floor store with a total area of 194.…
€860,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Amoudi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Amoudi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 410 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are solar panels fo…
€1,60M
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 31 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Katastari, Greece
Rooms 31
Area 2 051 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a beachfront hotel of 2051 sq. meters on the island of Zante, in Greece. The hot…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Ancient Feneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms with On Corner
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Aria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Aria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with Painted, with bright
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Property Code: 621759 - Apartment FOR SALE in Vocha Vrachati for €140.000 . This 78 sq. m. …
Price on request
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vasiliki, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vasiliki, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 840 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The hotel has one level. A view of the se…
€1,70M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 210 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,59M
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden) in Assos, Greece
Other 9 bedrooms with AirConditioning, with Solar water system, with Back yard (Garden)
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
€360,000
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€2,40M
Commercial in Glyfada, Greece
Commercial
Glyfada, Greece
Area 525 m²
Floor 2/2
It is recently renovated (2019), all apartments are furnished, have an equipped kitchen with…
€800,000
Restaurant in Acharavi, Greece
Restaurant
Acharavi, Greece
Area 700 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex has been recently renovated (2018-2019) and is located within a plot of 6 acres.…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Georgios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Georgios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€2,25M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a two-storey building of 240 sq.m in the city of Patra. Thproperty is lo…
€85,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels.The ground fl…
€600,000
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel 105 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 105
Area 3 863 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 3863 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The proper…
€10,50M
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Vrachati, Greece
Other 16 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 15
Area 760 m²
Vrachati residential complex 760sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 leve…
€1,30M
Manufacture in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Manufacture
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 10 000 m²
Property Code. 1555 - Agricaltural Corinth FOR SALE. Size: 10000 sq.m, Price250.000 € Code…
€250,000
Commercial with Bedrooms in Gythio, Greece
Commercial with Bedrooms
Gythio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Property Code: 1389 - FOR SALE renovated 5 Bedrooms, on the facade Building of total surfac…
€220,000
Manufacture in Igoumenitsa, Greece
Manufacture
Igoumenitsa, Greece
Area 249 000 m²
Ref: 1137 - NATIONAL ROAD IGOUMENITSIS Preveza-Igoumenitsa SALE Land total area 249000 sq.m.…
€200,000
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 36 000 m²
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu A hotel complex on the island of Corfu A huge hotel complex…
€72,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Greece Ionian Islands o-in Corfu Hotel 4 * on the island of Corfu Large operating hotel 4 **…
€19,50M

Property types in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

hotels
commercial property
