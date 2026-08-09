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Сommercial properties in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

;
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
19
Municipality of Corinth
6
Municipality of Northern Corfu
6
Municipality of Southern Corfu
5
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74 properties total found
Hotel 410 m² in Barbati, Greece
Hotel 410 m²
Barbati, Greece
Area 410 m²
Modern private complex for sale on the island of Corfu. The complex consists of six luxury …
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property 580 m² in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Commercial property 580 m²
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
For sale- residential otter propraties- korinthia: korinthia 580 sq.m., 6 Bedrooms, Ground F…
$384,571
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Hotel 400 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 400 m²
A mini cozy hotel for sale on the east coast of Corfu island. The hotel consist of 13 apartm…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Hotel 335 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 335 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 335 m²
The property is located in Agios Gordios, a very popular summer resort with unique nature in…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 480 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 480 m²
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 768 m² in Lakopetra, Greece
Hotel 768 m²
Lakopetra, Greece
Area 768 m²
The hotel - guesthouse is located on the shores of the resort village of Niforeika on the Pe…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 720 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 720 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 720 m²
For sale, a four-storey hotel of 720 sq.m in the center of the main town on the island of …
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Prime ground-floor commercial property of 184 sq.m. for sale in the highly sought-after coas…
$285,677
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 800 m² in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Hotel 800 m²
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Area 800 m²
A hotel complex for sale in the north of Corfu, in Sidari! The complex has a total area…
$3,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 600 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 4 600 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 4 600 m²
Hotel for Sale on Corfu – Exceptional Value Location & Overview: Perfectly positi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 200 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 200 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 200 m²
For sale hotel of 1200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There …
$2,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 260 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 260 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The own…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 184 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 184 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 184 m²
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hote…
$2,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 950 m² in Gouvia, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Gouvia, Greece
Area 950 m²
For sale, a hotel of 950 sq.m with the land plot of 9000 sq.m. It is situated in a pictur…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 580 m² in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Hotel 580 m²
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 580 m²
For sale hotel of 580 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 3 levels. Ground floor…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 660 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 660 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 660 m²
Hotel for Sale in the Heart of South Corfu’s Lively Resort Village Located in the cent…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 400 m² in Kavos, Greece
Hotel 400 m²
Kavos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale, a hotel of 400 sq.m located in Cavos only 50 m from the beach! The property sit…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 385 m² in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Hotel 385 m²
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Area 385 m²
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is i…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 300 m² in Kontokali, Greece
Hotel 300 m²
Kontokali, Greece
Area 300 m²
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 3 370 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 3 370 m²
Platanos, Greece
Area 3 370 m²
For sale hotel of 3370 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel in Planos, Greece
Hotel
Planos, Greece
For sale, a two-storey hotel of 240 sq.m in the village of Marineika on the island of Zakynt…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 480 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 480 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 480 m²
Hotel for sale with an area of 480 square meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel is locate…
$867,067
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 450 m² in Tolo, Greece
Hotel 1 450 m²
Tolo, Greece
Area 1 450 m²
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$4,49M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 734 m² in Platanos, Greece
Hotel 1 734 m²
Platanos, Greece
Area 1 734 m²
For sale hotel of 1734 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 920 m² in Katastari, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Katastari, Greece
Area 920 m²
For sale, a beautiful complex of 920 sq.m located in Alikanas area in the east of Zakynthos.…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 710 m² in Petriti, Greece
Hotel 710 m²
Petriti, Greece
Area 710 m²
For sale, a 3-storey unfinished building of 710 sq.m with sea view! Available land plo…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 740 m² in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Hotel 740 m²
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Area 740 m²
For sale, a beautiful seaside hotel in the area of Cavos, in the very south of Corfu. Th…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 500 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 2 500 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 2 500 m²
There is offered for sale a hotel which extends facilities 2.500sq.m and 3.000 plot of land …
$3,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Zante. The hotel has one level. There are: solar pan…
$3,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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