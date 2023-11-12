Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Polygyros, Greece

hotels
13
36 properties total found
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel Area: 1 m2, Excellent condition, Parking, Garden, View, A / C, Furnished, …
€2,00M
Hotel 8 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3788 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.000.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
€2,00M
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 26
Area 8 000 m²
Floor -1
The hotel consists of 26 rooms: 12 of them offer direct sea views ( sea views ) and 14 rooms…
€4,50M
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Metamorfosi, Greece
Area 210 m²
Floor -1
€1,000,000
Hotel in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel
Metamorfosi, Greece
Area 210 m²
Property Code: HPS3201 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.000.000. This 210 sq. m. H…
€1,000,000
Commercial real estate in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial real estate
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 6
Area 593 m²
Property Code: HPS926 - Building FOR SALE in Poligiros Taxiarchis for €1.275.000. This 593 s…
€1,28M
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 8 000 m²
Property Code: HPS63 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €4.500.000 . This 8000 sq. m. …
€4,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are …
€1,000,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea, the forest op…
€850,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, he…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Psakoudia, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Psakoudia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a hotel of 800sq.m located in Sithonia peninsula, Halkidiki. The property …
€1,80M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 380 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Prodromos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Prodromos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 230 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale : building for business purposes, total area ​​5230 square meters, in a suburb of T…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-storey commercial property, it is located in the peninsula of Sithonia, Halkidi…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered an office place of area 50 sq.m. in the area of Halkidiki for 80.000 euros.…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
A business of area 100 sq.m. is offered for sale in the area of Halkidiki. The store consist…
€230,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Olynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Olynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2115 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€490,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Gerakini, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 2-level building located opposite a famous 5-star hotel in the peninsula Sithonia…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Gerakini, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Gerakini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 83sq.m, it is located in the city centre, opposite the reg…
€60,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners will be l…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Olynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Olynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a three-storey commercial property of 300sq.m, between Sithonia and Cassandra suita…
€450,000
Commercial 3 rooms with furnishings in Vatopedi, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with furnishings
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex of 4 maisonettes on the peninsula of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from …
€160,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Taxiarchis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Taxiarchis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. A view of the forest opens up fr…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 182 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€180,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Metamorfosi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Metamorfosi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of apartments of 240 sq m in Sithonia. The complex consists of 5 apartmen…
€580,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vatopedi, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vatopedi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of apartments with an area of 363 sq.m. The complex consists of six ap…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Center of PoligirosShop and two apartments with total area of 240 sq.m.This property can be …
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 440 m²
Number of floors 4
Unfinished building with area of 1440 sq.m.4 residential floors + basement, land 540 sq.m.Ve…
€340,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Polygyros, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€1,000,000
