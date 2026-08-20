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Сommercial properties in Thassos, Greece

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2 properties total found
Commercial property in Thassos, Greece
Commercial property
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 70.000 . This 100 sq. m. f…
$80,367
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Commercial property in Thassos, Greece
Commercial property
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11756 - Villa FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 760.000 . This 420 sq. m. fur…
$880,473
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