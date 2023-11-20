Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Thassos, Greece

Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC in Thassos, Greece
Commercial with furniture, with garage, with AC
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11350 - Business FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €70.000 . This 100 sq. m. fur…
€70,000
Investment with garage, with storage in Thassos, Greece
Investment with garage, with storage
Thassos, Greece
Property Code: 11143 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €285.000 Exclusivity. This 18…
€285,000
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace in Thassos, Greece
Investment 15 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with fireplace
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Property Code: 11040 - Building FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €550.000 Exclusivity. This 44…
€550,000
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Property Code: 1449 - Hotel FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €900.000 . This 830 sq. m. furnis…
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Thassos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 300 sq.m on the island of Thassos. This two storey hotel consists of 12 …
€480,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. A view of the sea, the mountain…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Thassos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a business property with a total area of 420 sq.m on the island of Thassos…
€1,70M
