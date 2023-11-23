UAE
337 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
82 m²
1
€120,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
5
266 m²
3
€850,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
19
700 m²
1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
15
15
1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
9
400 m²
3
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1,500 sq.m. for sale a business consistin…
€2,67M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
6
162 m²
5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
15
480 m²
1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€1,30M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
1
360 m²
1
Offered for sale an apartment complex in Heraklion, Crete.It consists of 2 floors, 360 sq m …
€450,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room
Sitia, Greece
1
2 586 m²
1
Apartment complex of 2,586 sq.m for sale in Sitia. The complex is built on a plot of 1,875 s…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sternes, Greece
9
500 m²
1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 Villas and 4 suites…
€1,82M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
67
1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with city view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
1
110 m²
1
Business for sale in Rethymno, Crete.On a plot of 400 sq.m. property for sale with car care …
€400,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ageliana, Greece
1
4 308 m²
1
For sale is offered a new development complex with 47 maisonettes by the sea, in Panormos or…
Price on request
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
9
570 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1 179 m²
1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
1
700 m²
1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
€1,16M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Káto Stalós, Greece
9
300 m²
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
€855,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Drapanias, Greece
29
942 m²
1
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€3,55M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kournas, Greece
4
174 m²
1
For sale a business consisting of 2 maisonettes.On a plot of 287 sq.m. under construction 2 …
€520,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 2 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Oasi, Greece
2
110 m²
1
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
€355,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
1
65 m²
1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows
€170,000
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
17
850 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
1
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
54
1 000 m²
1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
5
377 m²
1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
20
1 150 m²
1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
1
335 m²
1
For sale bakery business 165sqm and house 170sqm on a plot of 4100sqm near Ierapetra. To the…
€1,20M
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431
emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
10
10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Recommend
Leave a request
