Commercial real estate in Region of Crete, Greece

District of Heraklion
151
Heraklion
151
District of Agios Nikolaos
62
Chania Municipality
38
Limenas Chersonisou
31
Agios Nikolaos
25
Malia
18
Rethymni Municipality
17
337 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€120,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
€850,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plaka, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa complex for sale in Vamos.On a plot of 1315 sq.m. for sale complex of 5 villas 700 sq.…
€2,50M
Hotel 15 bedrooms in Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Mylopotamos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 m²
Property Code: HPS4181 - Hotel FOR SALE in Agios Nikolaos Kato Elounta for €12.500.000 . Thi…
€12,50M
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1,500 sq.m. for sale a business consistin…
€2,67M
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Koutouloufari, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 5
Fantastic Investment Opportunity: Six cozy First Floor Apartments of 162m2 in Prime Seaside …
€249,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Malevizi, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Malevizi, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace. The owners will be leavin…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale an apartment complex in Heraklion, Crete.It consists of 2 floors, 360 sq m …
€450,000
Commercial 1 room in Sitia, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Sitia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 586 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment complex of 2,586 sq.m for sale in Sitia. The complex is built on a plot of 1,875 s…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sternes, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 Villas and 4 suites…
€1,82M
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Dramia, Greece
Hotel 67 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Dramia, Greece
Rooms 67
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Apokorono Municipality.On a plot of 5,500 sq.m. a hotel for sale whic…
€6,40M
Commercial 1 room with city view in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Rethymno, Crete.On a plot of 400 sq.m. property for sale with car care …
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ageliana, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ageliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 308 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is offered a new development complex with 47 maisonettes by the sea, in Panormos or…
Price on request
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Hotel 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale recently renovated hotel in the city center of Agios Nikolaos in Eastern Crete. The…
€3,90M
Hotel 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Commercial 1 room in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Crete. Business for sale located on a hilltop, with se…
€1,16M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
€855,000
Hotel in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Commercial real estate with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Drapanias, Greece
Commercial real estate with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Drapanias, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 942 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€3,55M
Commercial 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Kournas, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Kournas, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a business consisting of 2 maisonettes.On a plot of 287 sq.m. under construction 2 …
€520,000
Commercial 2 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Oasi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Oasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
€355,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows
€170,000
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 54 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 54
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a pretty complex on the outskirts of Hersonissos . All roοmshave delightful views o…
€1,65M
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Chorio, Greece
Hotel 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 377 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of the…
€1,50M
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Hotel 20 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 20
Area 1 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale is a fully functional hotel of 20 rooms in Heraklion, Crete. Located on t…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale bakery business 165sqm and house 170sqm on a plot of 4100sqm near Ierapetra. To the…
€1,20M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
