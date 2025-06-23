Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Athens
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Athens, Greece

hotels
11
19 properties total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of warehou…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Office 789 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Office 789 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 789 m²
Office space (Income Producing Asset) on the first floor with a total surface of 789.39 sq.m…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Hotel 2 300 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 2 300 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 1
This hotel is located in the center of Athens, in Omonoia Square. The area is served by metr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 543 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 543 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 543 m²
Traditional guesthouse consisting of two (2) different buildings with basement functionally …
$513,950
Leave a request
Commercial property 589 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 589 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 4
Area 589 m²
Listed building 589.04 sq.m., facade, on a 106.20 sq.m. plot in Athens.-Commercial space 504…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Commercial property 4 067 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 4 067 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 4 067 m²
This is a two-storey commercial buildings complex of 4,066.87 sq.m., on a 9,457.84 sq.m. plo…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Hotel 414 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 414 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 414 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. There are: heating.The h…
$881,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial property 192 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 192 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
The property is in the center of Melissia on a main road with easy access to Kifissia, Marou…
$571,055
Leave a request
Commercial property 7 730 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 7 730 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 14
Area 7 730 m²
Welcome to the epitome of contemporary sophistication in Piraeus, Greece – where urban conve…
$13,71M
Leave a request
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 440
$168,02M
Leave a request
Commercial property 907 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 907 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 907 m²
Two-storey commercial building with a total surface of 907.39 sq.m.. It consists of a 282.63…
$730,951
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 403 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Warehouse 2 403 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 403 m²
Light industrial building with a total surface of 2,403.00 sq.m. in a land plot of 4,067.82 …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
$1,31B
Leave a request
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 532
$167,09M
Leave a request
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 300
$176,43M
Leave a request
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Unfinished three - storey building 399sq.m. in front of the sea in the area of Koinyra in Th…
$542,238
Leave a request
Hotel 354 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 354 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 354 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 354 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. There are: solar panels …
$4,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial property 2 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 2 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 m²
Remarkable property! Unique - with many advantages !!! Independent business building. Preser…
$3,56M
Leave a request
Hotel 700 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 700 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 13
Area 700 m²
For sale hotel apartments in the heart of Athens close to many amenities. Housed in a newly …
$2,63M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go