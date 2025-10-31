Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

hotels
54
investment properties
12
84 properties total found
Commercial property in Paliouri, Greece
Commercial property
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Luxurious villas 300 m2 with a large pool, endless panoramic sea views, and a manicured gard…
$565,586
Commercial property 418 m² in Loutra, Greece
Commercial property 418 m²
Loutra, Greece
Area 418 m²
Opportunity building for sale in the area of Loutra Halkidiki with 418 sq meters of space on…
$552,505
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For Sale in a prime location rental apartments, on 3 floors including 160 sq meters of renta…
$1,19M
Hotel in Polychrono, Greece
Hotel
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidiki. It com…
$2,93M
Hotel 485 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 485 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
Area 485 m²
Property Code: HPS5326 - Hotel FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for € 1.600.000 . This 485 sq…
$1,86M
Hotel 267 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 267 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 267 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There…
$702,264
Close
Hotel 350 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 350 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 350 m²
Property Code: HPS3251 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 2.000.000 . This 350 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$2,32M
Hotel 2 331 m² in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Hotel 2 331 m²
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 2 331 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale a hotel of 2331 sq.m, on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel consists…
$2,46M
Close
Hotel 750 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 750 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 24
Area 750 m²
Property Code: HPS4825 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 1.650.000 . This 750 sq. m. furnished Ho…
$1,92M
Hotel 920 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Hotel 920 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 45
Bathrooms count 10
Area 920 m²
Rental apartments for sale which has a total of 920 sq.m. , with a plot of 1,200 meters newl…
$4,31M
Commercial property 326 m² in Paliouri, Greece
Commercial property 326 m²
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 326 m²
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 4 luxury stone…
$1,03M
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS489 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 3.500.000 . This 600 sq. m. furnished Hot…
$4,07M
Commercial property 20 000 m² in Loutra, Greece
Commercial property 20 000 m²
Loutra, Greece
Area 20 000 m²
Ideal building for sale, great location rental apartments with only 30 m from the sandy beac…
$220,049
Commercial property in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial property
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
The wonderful complex of maisonettes  910 m for sale consists of 6 luxury villas and is loca…
$1,65M
Commercial property in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial property
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Great investment for sale in the town of Hanioti with 390 m of rental space including 12 stu…
$1,48M
Hotel in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 10
Hotel for sale in a prime location (investment opportunity) With 1,250 m of living area with…
$4,71M
Hotel unit for sale in Chaniotis, Greece
Hotel unit for sale
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 150
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 17 000 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location -  HOTEL IN KASSANDRA ( 800m. from the sea )                         …
$13,57M
Hotel 2 000 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 2 000 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 2000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The …
$7,84M
Close
Shop in Polychrono, Greece
Shop
Polychrono, Greece
Bathrooms count 5
Ideal investment with these shops for sale in the seaside town of POLIHRONO with a total of …
$416,347
Commercial property in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial property
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Rental apartments for sale on 3 floors, investment opportunity by the beach with 330 m of li…
$573,635
Hotel 360 m² in Loutra, Greece
Hotel 360 m²
Loutra, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 360 m²
Property Code: HPS4521 - Hotel FOR SALE in for € 650.000 . This 360 sq. m. furnished Hote…
$755,566
Hotel in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This is a super opportunity to take over and run this business for sale in Kassandra Halkidi…
$10,19M
Hotel unit next to the sea in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel unit next to the sea
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 41
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 3 831 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel Location - KASSANDRA  ( 10m from sea )                                          (3…
$10,75M
Hotel 600 m² in Nea Skioni, Greece
Hotel 600 m²
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a cozy mini-hotel on the shores of the Aegean Sea. The hotel consists of 3 floors, …
$4,10M
Close
Commercial property in Chaniotis, Greece
Commercial property
Chaniotis, Greece
Πωλείται ξενοδοχείο τριών επιπέδων, συνολικής επιφάνειας 300 τ.μ., το οποίο εκτείνεται από τ…
$1,74M
Close
Hotel 745 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 745 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 21
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 745 m²
Number of floors 1
Prime Investment Opportunity: Beachfront Hotel Asset in Pefkochori, Chalkidiki We presen…
$2,92M
Close
Investment in Chaniotis, Greece
Investment
Chaniotis, Greece
Two apartments for sale in the thriving town of Hanioti with sea views and a natural environ…
$345,058
Hotel 310 m² in Pefkochori, Greece
Hotel 310 m²
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 310 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There…
$1,29M
Close
Commercial property in Polychrono, Greece
Commercial property
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 luxury homes…
$1,58M
Investment in Polychrono, Greece
Investment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Looking to make an investment, this is a great opportunity to invest in these 5 homes (240 M…
$1,07M
