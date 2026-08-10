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Сommercial properties in Attica, Greece

;
Athens
9
Municipality of Athens
9
28 properties total found
Investment 1 100 m² in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
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Investment 1 100 m²
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive commercial facility 1,110 sq. m. on Mesogion - Agia Paraskevi AvenueSale price: 2,…
$2,53M
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Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Hotel room 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel room 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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Established business 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Established business 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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TekceTekce
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of war…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 415 m² in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Hotel 2 415 m²
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 2 415 m²
The hotel of 2.415 sq.m. is offered for sale. It consists of 48 double rooms with a b…
$3,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 354 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 354 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 354 m²
For sale hotel of 354 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. There are: solar pan…
$4,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 200 m² in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Hotel 2 200 m²
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 2 200 m²
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath aw…
$35,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 2 300 m² in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Hotel 2 300 m²
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Area 2 300 m²
This hotel is located in the center of Athens, in Omonoia Square. The area is served by metr…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 950 m² in Marathon, Greece
Hotel 950 m²
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 950 m²
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has 4 levels. Ground floor consists of …
$1,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property 412 m² in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Commercial property 412 m²
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Peristeri -- Lofos Axiomatikon 412 …
$780,795
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Hotel 2 250 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 2 250 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 250 m²
For sale hotel of 2250 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 600 m² in Anavyssos, Greece
Hotel 1 600 m²
Anavyssos, Greece
Area 1 600 m²
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in Attica. The hotel has one level. A magnificent view of t…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 022 m² in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 4 022 m²
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 4 022 m²
There is offered for sale in Athens a hotel of total area 4.022 sq.m in total 84 rooms. It…
$29,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. The owners will be …
$29,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Attica, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Attica, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale hotel of 1000 sq.meters on Islands. The hotel has one level. There are: heating…
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 300 m² in Methana, Greece
Hotel 1 300 m²
Methana, Greece
Area 1 300 m²
This first class hotel with thermal hospital and with all necessary equipment is provided fo…
$7,67M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Office 67 m² in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Office 67 m²
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Area 67 m²
Centrally located in Melissia. Neat room. Too bright. Huge windows throughout. Front and cor…
$261,687
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Commercial property 100 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial property 100 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
tz -38 commercial The T-Z 38 project is located in a piraeus, at the junction of the regi…
$271,413
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Warehouse 85 m² in Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Warehouse 85 m²
Municipality of Dafni - Ymittos, Greece
Area 85 m²
Investment property. Rented with a Yield of over 7% 2 ground floor shops which can be sold…
$136,077
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Investment 470 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Investment 470 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
excellent building in prime location, Kastella, Piraeus , Attica Greece, consisting of groun…
$1,83M
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Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 440
$168,02M
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Commercial property 2 m² in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Commercial property 2 m²
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 m²
$5,02M
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Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 532
$167,09M
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Commercial property 2 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial property 2 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 2 m²
Remarkable property! Unique - with many advantages !!! Independent business building. Preser…
$3,56M
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Commercial property 552 m² in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Commercial property 552 m²
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 552 m²
$2,09M
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Commercial property 320 m² in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Commercial property 320 m²
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Area 320 m²
Property of very good construction on a very good road of Vrilissia. Promotional and comfort…
$622,816
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Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 300
$176,43M
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Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
$1,31B
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Property types in Attica

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