Commercial real estate in Attica, Greece

829 properties total found
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 240 m²
€480,000
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 306 m²
€420,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 225 m²
€460,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 547 m²
€560,000
Commercial with parking in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 375 m²
€740,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 419 m²
€770,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€500,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 860 m²
€790,000
Other 3 bedrooms in Chaidari, Greece
Other 3 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
€420,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 340 m²
For sale building of 340 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€630,000
Commercial in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Commercial
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale business area of 250 sq.m in Athens. The facility has air conditioning. An alarm is…
€580,000
Commercial 1 room in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. There is an alarm s…
€580,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale building of 240 sq.m in Athens. The building is located on 4 levels. The ground flo…
€620,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 288 m²
For sale building with an area of 288 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€340,000
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€127,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 3 bedrooms with parking, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 316 m²
For sale building with an area of 316 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 4 levels. T…
€950,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 1 386 m²
It is offered for sale a nine-story office building with an area of 1.386 sq.m. The building…
€2,10M
Commercial 1 room in Athens, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial space of 21 sq.m in the historical center of Athens
€120,000
Hotel with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 600 m²
The building is located in the Polygono area. Analysis of the property of the premises. Base…
€1,05M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale building with an area of 200 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€480,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale building with an area of 300 sq.m in Athens. the building is located at 2 levels. T…
€1,05M
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 350 m²
For sale building with an area of 350 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 3 levels. T…
€655,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale building with an area of 500 sq.m in Athens. The building is located at 4 levels. T…
€800,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 999 m²
For sale building with an area of 999 sq.m in Athens. For sale building with a total area of…
€1,000,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 810 m²
For sale building with an area of 810 sq.m in Athens. The facility has heating. The building…
€1,50M
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 380 m²
The building is located in the Piraeus district. The building is preserved
€575,000
Hotel with city view in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel with city view
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 560 m²
The building is located in the Marusi area
€600,000
Commercial 1 room in Palaio Faliro, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 316 sq.meters in Athens. Commercial space for sale in Kallithea .Rented…
€300,000
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Athens, Greece
Office with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Athens, Greece
Area 67 m²
Centrally located in Melissia. Neat room. Too bright. Huge windows throughout. Front and cor…
€250,000
Hotel in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Hotel
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 391 m²
Five-story office building for sale . The building consists of five office rooms. The buildi…
€617,000

