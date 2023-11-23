Show property on map Show properties list
Loutra Edipsou
5
11 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
€1,80M
€1,80M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,20M
€1,20M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 674 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 674 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the city, th…
€2,00M
€2,00M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
€1,10M
€1,10M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Gialtron, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 080 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel building in the northern part of the island of Evia, in the town of Lutr…
€550,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 33 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 33
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
€3,80M
€3,80M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
The hotel is located in the sedated Spa Resort of the Nothern Euvoia, Loutra Edipsou, which …
€950,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Ilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a seaside complex in Euboea. It is a coastal area of ​​10 acres. Contact w…
€3,00M
€3,00M


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Orei, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a semi-finished building of 1.500 sq.m. on a plot of 800 sq.m. in the islan…
€250,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 2 storey Hotel of 390 sqm in the area of Loutra Edipsos consisti…
€200,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
€470,000
Call


+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

