60 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Office with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
-1
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
490 m²
Property Code: HPS4242 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Dioikitirio for €600.000 .…
€600,000
Recommend
Shop
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 163 m²
Property Code: HPS4163 - Shop FOR SALE in Thessaloniki 40 Ekklisies for €700.000 . This 1163…
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
130 m²
1
A commercial property of 130 sq. m. is available for sale.It consists of a ground floor of 4…
€95,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
137 m²
1
Region : City Center 1st floor business space, in Egnatia avenue, next to the future metro s…
€350,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
385 m²
1
Area: Nea ParaliaExcellent Investment Property 385 sq.m. / BasementSurvey/Floor plan has bee…
€200,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
130 m²
Kavala, Center: Business for sale Traditional grocery store with Greek traditional local ite…
€98,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
77 m²
1
2 one bdr apartments of 77 sq.m. (gross), located in the 4th floor of a building in the cent…
€260,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
390 m²
1
Area: Toumba
€165,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
239 m²
1
For sale business of 239 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
€130,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
320 m²
1
For sale business of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Area : Center
€1,25M
Recommend
Office 18 bedrooms with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18
1 410 m²
-1
€1,85M
Recommend
Commercial real estate
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
18
4
1 410 m²
Property Code: HPS3377 - Building FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Center for €1.850.000 . …
€1,85M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
205 m²
1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 205 sq.m. there is also WC in the property
€290,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
129 m²
1
For sale ground floor store located in the historic center of Thessaloniki. It consists of: …
€1,55M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
195 m²
1
An office space of 195 sq.m. is offered for sale in the historical center of Thessaloniki. T…
€750,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
1
Property Code: 3-932 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Faliro for €14.000. This 25 sq. m. …
€14,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-891 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Agia Sofia for €13.000. This…
€13,000
Recommend
Investment 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
Property Code: 3-888 - Business FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ladadika for €55.000. This 56 sq. m…
€55,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
200 m²
1
A whole floor of 180 sq.m. netto, located in Aristotelous place of Thessaloniki is for sale.…
€335,000
Recommend
Office 3 bedrooms with basement
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
Property Code: 1-41 - FOR SALE 3 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 300 sq.m, in…
€110,000
Recommend
Commercial
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
€3,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
950 m²
6
There is a 5-storey building offered for sale (without the commercial premises at the first …
Price on request
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale: Office premises in Thessaloniki. The premises are divided into individual areas. I…
€300,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners wi…
€160,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
85 m²
1
For sale business of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€185,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale business of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€130,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
60 m²
1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning and heating. Th…
€170,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
95 m²
1
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented. Soth…
€130,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
132 m²
1
For sale business of 132 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is heating. The owners will be lea…
€400,000
Recommend
