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Сommercial properties in Thessaloniki Municipal Unit, Greece

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Thessaloniki
3
4 properties total found
Hotel in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
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Hotel
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Operating hotel in the city center - ready hotel businessType of property: commercial proper…
$3,11M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 458 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 458 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 458 m²
🏨 Hotel for Sale – Prime Investment Opportunity! 📌 Description: A hotel is availa…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Tennis club. 9 tennis courts. Utility room. Gym. Private project in the suburb of Plagiari, …
$4,09M
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Office 42 m² in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Office 42 m²
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale: office 42 sqm, 5th floor in the city center on Polytechniou Street. The office is …
$74 250
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