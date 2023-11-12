UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Central Greece
Residential properties for sale in Central Greece, Greece
Municipality of Chalkide
115
Nea Palatia
17
Eretria
16
Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos
12
Municipality of Delphi
10
Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos
10
Municipality of Thiva
9
Municipal Unit of Thebes
8
Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra
7
Municipal Unit of Arachovis
7
Municipality of Tanagra
6
Amarynthos
5
Municipality of Amfikleia - Elatia
5
Municipality of Dorida
5
Nea Artaki
5
Kamena Vourla
4
Lamia
4
Municipal Format Unit
4
Municipal Unit of Galaxidi
4
Loutra Edipsou
3
191 property total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
4
2
170 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
2
1
70 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
8
5
570 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
3
1
81 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2
1
70 m²
6/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 5…
€135,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
5
1
195 m²
1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
4
1
135 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
5
3
196 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
4
2
249 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
4
1
95 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
1
200 m²
1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
4
1
120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
3
2
115 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
1 406 m²
1
For sale apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kenourgio, Greece
4
450 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€600,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
4
365 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
6
2
163 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1
450 m²
1
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€310,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
3
98 m²
1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1
396 m²
1
For sale apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
3
1
210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€95,000
Recommend
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
4
2
104 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
Recommend
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
11
5
369 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
6
3
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
Recommend
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
6
2
230 m²
2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
3
1
90 m²
1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
€100,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Lianokladi, Greece
4
2
250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
€200,000
Recommend
