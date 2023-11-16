Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€145,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€195,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€690,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
€700,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€130,000

