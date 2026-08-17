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Residential properties for sale in Delphi Municipality, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Delphi
3
7 properties total found
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Lilaia, Greece
Cottage
Lilaia, Greece
Area 250 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The owners will be leaving the furnitu…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Delphi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. 1st floor consists of living room with…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Delphi Municipality

houses

Properties features in Delphi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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