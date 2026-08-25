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Houses for sale in Central Greece, Greece

;
Lokroi Municipality
15
Municipal Unit of Malesina
12
Municipality of Tanagra
12
Municipal Unit of Inofyta
9
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90 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 165 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$303 529
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. Groun…
$301 081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230 627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811 680
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$920 953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259 756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage
Aliveri, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$366 020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 580 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Delphi Municipality, Greece
For sale maisonette of 0 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has one level. A magnificent …
$3,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 102 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
$259 756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Karystos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Karystos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
In one of the most desirable coastal locations of Southern Evia, just moments from the sea a…
$468 771
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Townhouse in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse
Melissochori, Greece
Area 170 m²
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$277 467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755 654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 335 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd f…
$440 404
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedro…
$153 492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224 335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$448 669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 595 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 595 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413 248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 299 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767 461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tragana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tragana, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of livi…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Central Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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