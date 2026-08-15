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Residential properties for sale in Chalkida, Greece

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3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99,983
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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Properties features in Chalkida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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