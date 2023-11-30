Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chalkida, Greece

Eretria
17
Nea Palatia
16
Amarynthos
5
Nea Artaki
5
116 properties total found
3 room cottage in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€152,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€310,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Magoula, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€1,40M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 5…
€135,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loukisia, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the sea, the mo…
€690,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€310,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€865,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Malakonta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Malakonta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€365,000
4 room house in Eretria, Greece
4 room house
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.& nbsp ; 1s…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
€100,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€135,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€133,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Chalkoutsi, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace, air conditioning, …
€110,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skala Oropou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Seta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Seta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€108,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Pili, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Pili, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€140,000
