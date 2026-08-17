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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

;
Chalkida
3
Municipal Unit of Anthidon
4
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale, 2nd floor, located in Nea Artaki. The property has a total area of 26…
$76,031
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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4 bedroom house in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Discover an exceptional coastal retreat in the serene area of Skorponeria, Viotia—just 1.5 h…
$566,363
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99,983
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Property types in Municipality of Chalkida

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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