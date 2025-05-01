Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lokroi Municipality, Greece

Municipal Unit of Malesina
5 room house in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
5 room house
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 395 m²
An amassing cottage at an ideal place appropriate for family vacations. Very near by to Athe…
$297,727
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 218 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of living…
$469,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-ba…
$187,874
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of living …
$485,341
3 bedroom townthouse in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground…
$281,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$469,684
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 580 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
$574,059
Villa 4 bedrooms in Theologos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Theologos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one ki…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one st…
$469,684
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 493 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 493 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one WC…
$1,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedr…
$814,120
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one sto…
$1,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$396,622
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
$667,996
Villa 1 room in Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 room
Lokroi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: solar panels for water heating…
$709,745
