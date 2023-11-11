Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Molos - Agios Konstantinos, Greece

Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kenourgio, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kenourgio, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€95,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€84,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Kamena Vourla, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Kamena Vourla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house cons…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Akti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€95,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€215,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
€373,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€100,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Longos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Longos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€80,000

