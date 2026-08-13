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Residential properties for sale in Eretria Municipality, Greece

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Eretria, Greece
4 bedroom house
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.  1st floor…
$119,980
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