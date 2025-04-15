Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Tithorea
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Tithorea, Greece

houses
3
3 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 420 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
$3,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful chalet of 128 sqm. in Parnassos. This cosy log house is unique…
$614,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Tithorea, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes