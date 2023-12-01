Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Delphi, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Delphi, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Delphi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Arachova. The first floor consists of living roo…
€750,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
€325,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Hrisso, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Hrisso, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The gro…
€255,000
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Delphi, Greece

