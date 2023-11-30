Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kymi, Greece

houses
4
4 properties total found
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kymi, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
€310,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kymi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kymi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€190,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Paralia Kymis, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Paralia Kymis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€1,60M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Enoria, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Enoria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 292 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€690,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
