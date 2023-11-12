Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

Municipal Unit of Arachovis
7
7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€277,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Livadi huts, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Livadi huts, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
€450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Arachova, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€250,000

Property types in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Distomo-Arachova-Antikyra, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir