Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

houses
10
11 properties total found
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€215,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Ilia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Ilia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 600 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€2,15M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouves, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the sea, the mount…
€450,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Nea Sinasos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Nea Sinasos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses for sale in the complex, located on the island Euboea. There are 8 houses of 80 squar…
€120,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kryoneritis, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kryoneritis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€190,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Edipsos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Gialtra, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Gialtra, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. E…
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ellinika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ellinika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The semi-basement consists o…
€850,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Municipality of Istia-Aidipsos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir