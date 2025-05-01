Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Karystos Municipality, Greece

Styra Municipal Unit
3
Karystos
3
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$991,556
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Myli, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of livi…
$156,457
4 room apartment in Karystos, Greece
4 room apartment
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Flat has interior layout. There a…
$341,304
2 bedroom apartment in Nea Styra, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nea Styra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Karystos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 4
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th…
$325,881
House in Nea Styra, Greece
House
Nea Styra, Greece
Area 66 m²
Detached houses, apartments from 66 sq.m. in a green seaside place in central Evia. With mod…
$167,480
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$443,591
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marmari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marmari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
This gorgeous villa offers laid-back island living, just a short drive or ferry ride from th…
Price on request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Epanochori, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Epanochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$313,123
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Sem…
$120,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Karystos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Karystos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gro…
$333,998
Villa 8 bedrooms in Platanistos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Platanistos, Greece
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 475 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 6 …
$2,94M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Karystos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Karystos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$386,185
Property types in Karystos Municipality

houses

Properties features in Karystos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
