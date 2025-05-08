Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Demotike Enoteta Thespieon, Greece

houses
5
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$262,624
3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$474,959
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$365,310
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$318,502
