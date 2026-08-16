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Residential properties for sale in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

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Aliveri
4
4 properties total found
Cottage in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage
Aliveri, Greece
Area 200 m²
The property consists of two apartments with many interior and exterior decoration possibili…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Aliveri, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Aliveri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 204 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 204 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aliveri, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aliveri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Fabulous Detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool in Aliveri, Evia Island, Greece Property …
Price on request
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Property types in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality

houses

Properties features in Kymi - Aliveri Anna Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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