Apartments for sale in Central Greece, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Central Greece
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Central Greece, Greece

;
2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Livadia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Livadia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
$188 913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale, 2nd floor, located in Nea Artaki. The property has a total area of 26…
$76 031
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Delphi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Delphi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st …
$383 730
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Central Greece, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
$82 650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$188 913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.  in the 1st. Floor.  It con…
$99 983
Leave a request
TekceTekce

Properties features in Central Greece, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go