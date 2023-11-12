Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Central Greece, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 5…
€135,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1406 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the…
€3,00M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 450 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€310,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 396 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€370,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/5
The apartment is for sale with a total area of 90 square meters.& nbsp; in the 1st. Floor.& …
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€145,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Limni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Limni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€133,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesochori, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
€130,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ambelochori, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ambelochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€160,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€265,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Fylla, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Fylla, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€155,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Panorama, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Panorama, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€220,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 1…
€90,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€335,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Akti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€95,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Magoula, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Magoula, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment in the area of Eretria, on the island of Evia. The apartment is located 1…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Edipsos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Edipsos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment i…
€200,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment under construction. It is located in Chalkida, capit…
€288,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€136,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Longos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Chalkide, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€100,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the second flo…
€80,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
€70,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Monastiraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Monastiraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
€135,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Palatia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Palatia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€100,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
€160,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Livadia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Livadia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 2nd …
€110,000

