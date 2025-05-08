Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aliartos-Thespies Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

Demotike Enoteta Thespieon
6
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$383,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. The first floo…
$262,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$474,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse is for sale near Lagonisi, Attica. The house is under construction. Consists of 2 …
$318,502
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality

houses

Properties features in Aliartos-Thespies Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go