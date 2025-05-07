Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Amarynthos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
4
5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
$112,724
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
$276,592
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Gymno, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Gymno, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$146,124
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Ano Vathia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3 b…
$346,165
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Amarynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go