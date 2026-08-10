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Residential properties for sale in Demotike Enoteta Schematariou, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Evia. The first…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters in central Greece. The cottage c…
$230,627
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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