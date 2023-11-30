Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Format Unit

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Format Unit, Greece

houses
3
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€145,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€195,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea, …
€700,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Format Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir