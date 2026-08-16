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Residential properties for sale in Dorida Municipality, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Tolofona
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT INTRODUCTION Aegean Breeze II is a collection of beachfront apartments and villas…
$413,131
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorida Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorida Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
KEY FEATURE Prime Location: Chania, Crete Island is an emerging destination in the Med…
$298,046
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Villa 1 bedroom in Glyphada, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Glyphada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
1 037 / 5 000Translation resultsTranslationEquipped with KNX technology, this smart home off…
Price on request
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Townhouse in Glyphada, Greece
Townhouse
Glyphada, Greece
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
glyphada, Mesonet Sale, 132 sq.m., The status of an object: in the process of construc…
$989,459
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Property types in Dorida Municipality

houses

Properties features in Dorida Municipality, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
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