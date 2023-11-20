Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Nea Artaki

Residential properties for sale in Nea Artaki, Greece

apartments
3
5 properties total found
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the …
€290,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The apartment is situated on the 2…
€170,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Artaki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 195 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonett…
€310,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€200,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
1 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Artaki, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Artaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment under construction. It is located in Chalkida, capit…
€288,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir