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Residential properties for sale in Lamia Municipality, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Area 365 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$422,694
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Lamia Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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