Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Lamia

Residential properties for sale in Lamia, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Lianokladi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Lianokladi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Fthiotida: Leianokladi - 250 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 2…
€200,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 120 sq.meters in central Greece. The duplex is situated on the second flo…
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with furnishings in Lamia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Lamia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the grou…
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Lamia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir