Residential properties for sale in Eretria Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
13
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$380,966
3 room cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$175,349
Villa 8 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of li…
$1,57M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 446 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of 2 …
$1,01M
1 room Cottage in Eretria Municipality, Greece
1 room Cottage
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is located in the region of Eretria on Euboea. Consists of five levels. The first …
$1,23M
4 bedroom house in Eretria, Greece
4 bedroom house
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Private house on the island of Evia with an area of 190sq.m. 800m from the pool.  1st floor…
$119,980
Villa 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$749,196
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$166,999
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of . …
$407,060
Townhouse 6 rooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has one level. Th…
$837,413
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 156 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$158,649
Villa 6 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 570 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,46M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Eretria Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Eretria Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedr…
$168,197
