Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Makrakomi

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Makrakomi, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€120,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Giannitsou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…
€130,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Makrakomi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir