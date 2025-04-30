Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Minsk, Belarus

сommercial property
727
restaurants
24
offices
192
manufacture buildings
14
Show more
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
24 properties total found
Warehouse 905 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 905 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 905 m²
Floor 1/2
The production and warehouse complex with ABK in the SEZ "Shaban" is sold on the street. Sel…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 6/9
Selling warehouse premises on Timiryazev 67. There is a choice. Call. Also on sale are a lar…
$5,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 215 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 215 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
Separate building on the street is for sale. Kharkiv 86 B with a total area of 215 m2 at a p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 554 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 554 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 554 m²
Floor 1/1
Warehouses for sale at Minsk, st. Avtomobilistov, 10 with an area of ​​817.7 m2 and 736.7 m2…
$860,000
Leave a request
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 6/6
We sell a room for a warehouse. from 8 to 100 m2. Agency number 22/1-25 dated 2025-02-12
$17,900
Leave a request
Warehouse 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 446 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a warehouse located on a land plot of 0.4508 hectares (share 29/100), provided on t…
$325,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 206 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 206 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 206 m²
Floor 1/5
A room of 206.4 m2 is for sale on the ground floor with a separate entrance on Timiryazeva 6…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 444 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 444 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 444 m²
Excellent offer for sale of real estate in Minsk at the address Timiryazev 29 (open area met…
$235,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 600 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 2 600 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 2 600 m²
Floor 1
Warehouses, plot 6.0 hectares, Garages, three railway branches, Goat cranes, ul. Montazhniko…
$3,50M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 219 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 219 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale of warehousesAddress: Minsk, lane. Montazhnikov 4th, 13 Area: 1,218.8 m2 The facility w…
$840,972
Leave a request
Warehouse 40 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 40 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Floor -1/17
Purpose: administrative premises. Used for storage. Sold as one lot with administrative prem…
$22,700
Leave a request
Warehouse 28 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 28 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale storage room 28.1 sq.m. ( natural lighting ) g. Minsk, Timiryazeva 85 Additionally …
$21,100
Leave a request
Warehouse 159 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 159 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/1
A room with a good repair with a total area of ​​159M2 is sold. The room consists of cabinet…
$358,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 328 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 328 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale is a multifunctional space with a total area of ​​327.6 sq.m. in one of the largest…
$260,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 282 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 282 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 282 m²
Sale of a warm basement, warehouse on the ground floor 282 m2 at the address: Minsk ul. East…
$93,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 895 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 895 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 895 m²
Floor 1/2
Two buildings are for sale: 1) Trade and administrative and 2) Administrative and household …
$530,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 231 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 231 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 3 231 m²
Floor 3/3
3x floor building is sold in the city center, the area of ​​which is 3230.8 square meters. …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Warehouse 24 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 24 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Good repair, ventilation, lighting, fire alarm.The high rental rate is equivalent to $7/m2. …
$19,200
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 3 m²
Floor 7/26
A warehouse space (storage room) is for sale in one of the most prestigious residential comp…
$5,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 213 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 1 213 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 1 213 m²
Floor 1/2
A building for sale for a warehouse or production in the city of Minsk on Bekhterev Lane, 5.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 589 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 3 589 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 3 589 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale storage space on the street. Selitsky, 21V on the territory of the SEZ « Minsk » Ar…
$800,000
Leave a request
Warehouse in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
Floor 3/6
A large selection of warehouses, offices, shops and cars on Timiryazev. Contract number with…
$15,000
Leave a request
Warehouse 870 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 870 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 870 m²
Floor 2
A production and warehouse complex with an office is sold in the prestigious area of ​​Minsk…
Price on request
Leave a request
Warehouse 446 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Warehouse 446 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a warehouse with a total area   445.7 m2, located at the address:…
$325,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go