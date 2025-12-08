  1. Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Minsk, Belarus

Mahilyow
1
Mahilyow Region
1
Minsk Region
1
Brest
1
Residential complex Minsk World
Residential complex Minsk World
Minsk, Belarus
from
$47,147
Area 29–61 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Would you like to discover for your family and yourself a world of free comfort, security and well-being? Welcome to a multifunctional and business, sports and residential complex Minsk World, where the best Belarusian and foreign architects are implementing the concept of urban developme…
Agency
OOO Bir Bay
Residential complex Маэстро
Minsk, Belarus
from
$116,290
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 20
Area 68–144 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The main advantages and technical characteristics of  Maestro Deluxe Residences: 70 meters to  the new metro station Bogushevich Square. Location on one of the main streets of Minsk - Nemiga.    Apartments: 50 m2, 67 m2, 72 m2, 90 m2, 103 m2, 144 m2, 220 m2. Large panoramic windo…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
67.9 – 75.7
152,504 – 183,015
Apartment 3 rooms
144.2
318,183
Developer
Strateg Group
Apartment building Жилой дом по переулку Горный, 8
Minsk, Belarus
from
$108,460
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 12
Area 49–126 m²
12 real estate properties 12
The system is located in the central part of. Minsk in the Sovetsky per. Berg district, 8 and borders on the west side of the trans. Mountain; from the north -, south - and east side – with existing residential buildings. The relief of the site with a pronounced slope in the south - west, so…
Developer
Makroinzhiniring
Residential quarter Антоновский квартал
Minsk, Belarus
from
$33,891
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 19
Area 45–99 m²
44 real estate properties 44
< p > The main idea underlying the work on the Antonovsky quarter was to create a modern residential complex that meets all the requirements of the time and satisfies the needs of its inhabitants for a comfortable stay. The most competent specialists made efforts to implement all the positiv…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
44.9
112,250
Apartment 2 rooms
59.3 – 64.2
68,138 – 73,796
Apartment 3 rooms
63.4 – 80.3
73,400 – 83,808
Apartment 4 rooms
98.7
101,671
Developer
OAO BelATEP
Residential complex Gulliver
Minsk, Belarus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 18
Area 65–81 m²
70 real estate properties 70
About the projectResidential complex "Gulliver" is a unique space for a comfortable life, located in the heart of the city. From the north, the plot is limited to the street. Pritytskyi, from the south - Dunina-Martsinkevich Street, from the west - the territory of the ice palace, from the e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
65.7 – 68.8
132,384 – 138,795
Apartment 3 rooms
64.7 – 81.5
130,347 – 164,219
Developer
УКС МИНГОРИСПОЛКОМА
Residential complex МК ФАРФОРОВЫЙ
Minsk, Belarus
from
$60,500
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 15
Area 39–1 431 m²
18 real estate properties 18
MK "Farforovy" - a new multifunctional premium complex - class in the center of Minsk. / p Exclusive location: / p ul liwithin walking distance 2 metro lines – Art. Nemiga and Art. Pl. Yakub Kolas. It is planned to build a third branch. / li liIn 5 minutes walk Victory Park and Komsomol Lake…
Developer
INFOREALT
